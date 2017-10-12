Foothills School Division Employee Competes on the Great Canadian Baking Show

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 12

Linda Longson has shared her gift of baking with family and friends and now she will be sharing her talent as she competes on CBC’s Great Canadian Baking Show. Watch for Linda and her fellow bakers starting November 1st. She will be cheered on by her colleagues at the Foothills School Division offices in High River.

For more on Linda and the Great Canadian Baking Show check out this link: http://www.cbc.ca/life/greatcanadianbakingshow/linda-longson-baker-bio-1.4312058

(photos courtesy of CBC)

 

 

