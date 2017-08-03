Foothills School Division: Michael Pollard – Trustee, Co-worker, Friend

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of Trustee Michael Pollard on July 29th. Michael passed away due to medical complications while undergoing emergency surgery.

We have lost a caring man who was committed to improving learning for students across the Division.

Throughout the years Michael supported Board driven initiatives such as Classrooms Program Innovative Projects (CPIP). Developing innovative and creative learning opportunities by providing $1 million over five years.

He was a keen participant in the Student Matters Committee and enjoyed hearing the voice of Foothills School Division students.

Michael also played a key role in advocacy issues such as having the speed limit reduced to 60 km/h in front of Heritage Heights School.

Needless to say, we will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s wife, Maylene, during this time and their children and grandchildren

A celebration of life will be held in High River.

When: Sunday, August 6, 2017

Time: 1:00 to 4:00 pm

Where: Highwood Memorial Centre (128-5 Ave W, High River, AB)

A full obituary can be found on the Snodgrass website

