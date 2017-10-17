Foothills School Division ~ Provincial Assessment Results

Overall measures related to student learning and achievement in Foothills School Division (FSD) have continued to improve according to provincial assessment results released by Alberta Education.

Superintendent John Bailey says, ““Foothills School Division places an emphasis on the whole child to ensure that they succeed not only academically, but feel that they are a valued member of their school community and develop the confidence and competencies to be successful. While we are pleased with much of the work that goes on across FSD, we also recognize that we must continue to work diligently to improve learning for all students, particularly in a number of areas we have identified as areas for growth and focus. We believe that public education is about providing hope and opportunity for all students, and that means we must pay close attention to areas for improvement and devote effort and resources to see success.”

Highlights from the 2016-17 year results:

Improved Significantly in the areas of:

Education quality (90.4% compared to 89.2% previously and 81.9% provincially)

Provincial Achievement Test grades 6 & 9 (PAT) Exams – Acceptable standard (78.8% compared to 76.1% previously and 73.4% provincially)

PAT Exams – Excellence standard (18.7% compared to 15.6% previously and 19.5% provincially)

Received an overall rating of excellent and/or surpassed provincial averages:

Safe and caring schools (90.2% compared to 89.5% provincially)

Program of studies (84.9% compared to 81.9% provincially)

Education quality (90.4% compared to 90.1% provincially)

Dropout rate (1.7% compared to 3.0% provincially)

High School Completion rate (83.1% compared to 77.9% provincially)

Diploma Exams (grade 12) – Acceptable standard (85.3% compared to 83.0% provincially

Areas of growth and focus for the 2017-18 school year include:

Overall PAT results in the excellence category (FSD currently at 18.7%; Province 19.5%)

Overall Diploma excellence rating (FSD currently at 16.5%; Province 22.2%)

Overall Diploma exam participation rate – four or more Diploma exams (FSD 48.9%; Province 54.9%)

Diploma exams – maintaining and improving on acceptable standards and improving level of excellence in all courses

Through a variety of instructional programs, sustaining the emphasis on the development of strong literacy and numeracy skills, which are vital to student success in school, work and life

“This provincial data is one indicator of how our Division is performing as a whole,” explains Bailey. “Overall we continue to see improvement at the Division level in results on provincial measures. This is a continuing trend we have seen since the 2013-14 school year. In the October 2017 Division level report there are no provincial measures which report any decline, issue, or concern areas for the first time in the last 4 years.” This is a result of the commitment of our staff, students and families to help results improve.

“On behalf of our board, I commend system leaders, school administrators and staff in Foothills for their ongoing efforts to improve student learning across the Division.” While we see growth and improvement in a number of measures, as a school system we believe that we must always strive to improve,” says Christine Pretty, Chair, FSD Board of Trustees. “We want to focus on providing excellent opportunities for all of our students and provincial results continue to be an important measure for school divisions in Alberta to assess areas of growth and improvement. We are confident that by working together we can help our students achieve excellence.”

Divisional education plans and annual results reports are submitted to Alberta Education by the end of November. As part of the process, FSD schools will be working on strategies to improve student learning. In the meantime, for more information about provincial assessment results at your child’s school, please contact the school principal.

For more information regarding Division results please contact:

Pam Rannelli

Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services

403-652-6501

[email protected]

Candace Denison

Communications Manager

403-652-6502

[email protected]

