Foothills School Division: School Fees

Foothills School Division is dedicated to providing quality and affordable education and exceptional learning environments for our students.

Bill 1 is new legislation that regulates and reduces school fees across Alberta. Over $648,000 of annual instructional fees have now been eliminated from Foothills School Division. Remaining school fees include enhanced course fees, non-curricular fees, and transportation fees. These school fees are developed by Foothills School Division before being reviewed and approved by Alberta Education.

Fees are calculated based upon variable factors, including grade level and what activities your child chooses to participate in. The fee schedules included below will be in effect for the duration of the 2017/18 school year. No increases or additional fees will be considered during the school year.

2017-18 School Fees School Fees FAQ Administrative Procedure 506

Any questions regarding school fees, including payment plan options, should be directed to school staff.

If circumstances exist where you are unable to pay your students fees you can apply to have certain fees waived. Learn more about our waiver of fees.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

