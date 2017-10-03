Foothills School Division: Statement on Vegas Attacks

It is with sadness, shock, and grief that we confirm the loss of a Foothills School Division staff member.

Tara Roe, an Educational Assistant who was working within Foothills School Division, has been identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

It has been a challenging time for our Division yet we continue to stand together and support one another. We have put our crisis response team in place and they will remain as long as is needed to assist students and staff.

We want to assist our families at home when talking to their children so please visit this resource from the National Child Traumatic Stress Network. If you have any concerns regarding in school supports, please contact your school Principal.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this unimaginable attack.

John Bailey

Superintendent of Schools

