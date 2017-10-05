Foothills School Division, Town of High River and First Responders Stage Emergency Exercise

Foothills School Division participated in an emergency exercise the morning of Thursday September 28.

Multiple emergency services were at Highwood High School to respond to a mock scenario where an EF-4 tornado hits High River and causes catastrophic damage.

A small group of volunteer students and staff participated as actors. The remainder of the school practiced an evacuation of the school site and walked to the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex.

The purpose of the exercise was to practice a multi-agency response to a large-scale incident involving five fire departments, RCMP, EMS, Alberta Emergency Management Agency, ATCO Gas, Foothills Search and Rescue, Foothills Community Immigrant Services and Alberta Health Services.

Warning… the following photos can be graphic.

Thank you to the Foothills School Division for the photos.

