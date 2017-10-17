Foothills School Division Trustee Election Results (unofficial)

Foothills School Division – Unofficial Trustee Election Results

Results are unofficial. Provincial legislation states that election results will become official at noon on Friday Oct 20, 2017.

Ward 1 – Jeannine Tucker

Ward 2 – William Young

Ward 3 – Theresa Letendre

Ward 4 – Larry Albrecht and Sharon Nichols

Ward 5 – Jennifer Kristiansen

John Bailey, Superintendent of Schools says, “Congratulations to our new Board of Trustees, thank you for your desire to serve and your commitment to leadership. I would also like to extend my thanks to the candidates who ran in this election; we remain a healthy community because our citizens care and get involved.”

