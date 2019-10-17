Foothills Search and Rescue Mock Exercise Notification - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley residents and the general public are advised that a mock search and rescue exercise will take place on Saturday, October 19 between 7am and 5pm in the area in and around the Turner Valley Golf Club along Imperial Drive. The objective of the practice is to train Foothills Search and Rescue volunteers and supporting services in urban search techniques.

An estimated 35-40 participants will be involved in the exercise. Traffic control devices and flaggers will be placed at key locations to assist with traffic control. Motorists are asked to obey all signs and follow direction provided by personnel. Imperial Dr. SE will be temporarily closed between the east side of the entrance to the Gateway Villas and the turnaround.

The search area is limited to the south side of the Sheep River, bordered by Decalta Rd, 16th Avenue and the east municipal boundary.