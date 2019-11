Foothills Search and Rescue Mock Exercise Notification – Rescheduled to Nov. 2, Millarville Race Track

Please be advised the mock exercise initially planned for October 19 in Turner Valley has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 2. It will take place at the Millarville Race Track between 9am and 3pm.

The objective of the practice is to train Foothills Search and Rescue volunteers and supporting services in search techniques.