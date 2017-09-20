Foothills Search & Rescue Join In Search for Missing Person

RCMP CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR ANSWERS REGARDING MISSING PERSON SARA COATES

Morley, Alberta – On September 12th and September 16th, 2017 the Cochrane RCMP, as well as Search and Rescue teams from Cochrane, Calgary, Foothills, Didsbury and Badlands, conducted searches in the Morley area for Sara Coates. Over 50 Volunteers with the search and rescue teams contributed 644 working hours conducting the search. “Last week we attended our previous search areas to assess the region in light of the extremely dry weather this year, “says Corporal Troy Savinkoff, Cochrane RCMP “we discovered a large amount of land that was previously covered in water was now dry and we wanted to ensure that we took full advantage of this. Thanks to our partners with Search and Rescue we were able to get a large number of boots on the ground in a very short amount of time.” The RCMP are dedicated to

Thanks to our partnership with Search and Rescue we were able to get a large number of boots on the ground in a very short amount of time.” The RCMP are dedicated to continuing their efforts to locate Sara and would like to thank all the volunteers that have aided in the search.

Sara Coates was reported missing in August of 2012 and her blue Astro van was located in Morley in October of 2013. To date, Sara has not been found.

The RCMP are asking anyone who may have had contact with Sara Coates, or if anyone recalls seeing her 1992 blue chevy astro van around the summer of 2012 are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.

If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

