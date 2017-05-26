Foothills SNAPS Looking for Input from Foothills Businesses

Foothills SNAPS is currently administering a business survey of the Foothills area.

The purpose of this survey is to look at the opinions and practices of businesses when it comes to hiring individuals with disabilities. There is evidence that shows the benefits when it comes to hiring inclusively and it would be great to hear what employers have to say when it comes to their own experiences on a larger scale. The questions are quite close to a survey done in Calgary so that they might act as on overlay and allow comparison of the rural Foothills to an urban centre.

This is an online survey and there are links for the different Foothills communities. Please click on the link below for the community where your business is located. Your help would be greatly appreciated.

Recruiting & Employing Persons with Disabilities

Black Diamond

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QJ7G6T3

High River

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QJ8Q5GS

MD of Foothills

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QJJ95CL

Okotoks

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QJWZK9G

Turner Valley

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WJ8DYVY

About SNAPS

Foothills SNAPS (Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings) is a non-profit organization that serves the Foothills and Willow Creek regions in Alberta, Canada. http://fsnaps.org/

Watch for SNAPS at local community events this summer!

