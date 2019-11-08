Forest Companies Pledge $5 Million for Caribou Research

Edmonton, November 5, 2019 – Today, Alberta’s forest companies announced a $5 million pledge to support caribou research. Specifically, the research aims to help improve survival rates for the woodland caribou, which are currently classified as a threatened species.

Research supported by this investment will be administered through the Alberta Regional Caribou Knowledge Network, a newly established consortium of academia, government, and industry. The Network will share results and progress of on the ground actions currently underway. It will also address existing knowledge gaps and opportunities for further collaborative recovery actions. While this new initiative is intended to be regional in scope, the newly formed Alberta Network is committed to staying engaged with the National Boreal Caribou Knowledge Consortium and other relevant jurisdictions.

“The Alberta government remains committed to caribou recovery and knows that positive environmental outcomes are best achieved through strong and strategic partnerships,” said the Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks. “This research will complement the province’s ongoing efforts to develop a uniquely Albertan solution that will support both job creators and caribou recovery. We look forward to leveraging the skills, knowledge and passion for our environment that is shared by the workers in Alberta’s forestry industry.”

The funding has been allocated over a five-year period. This project has been made possible with support from the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta.

The AFPA is the voice of Alberta’s forest industry. Our fully renewable and sustainable industry creates 40,000 jobs and supports 70 communities in Alberta. Learn more about the Association on our website.