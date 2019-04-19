 Forest Industry Congratulates UCP on Successful Election Campaign - Gateway Gazette

Forest Industry Congratulates UCP on Successful Election Campaign

By Contributor

Apr 18

Will Work with UCP Government to Ensure a Strong Future for Forestry 

Edmonton, April 17, 2019 – The Alberta Forest Products Association congratulates Premier-Designate Jason Kenney and his UCP team on their election victory.

“We look forward to working with the incoming government to ensure a strong future for the 40,000 Albertans who depend on forestry for their livelihood,” said AFPA President and CEO Paul Whittaker. “The campaign allowed for a great discussion on many issues that face our province. We were pleased to see that forestry was a significant part of Premier-Designate Kenney’s platform. Now it’s time for us to move forward with policies that will ensure the vitality of forestry for generations to come.”

Prior to the campaign, the AFPA released an election platform entitled Help Alberta’s Forest Industry Thrive. Key recommendations included:

  • Recognizing that a secure supply of wood is the foundation of the forest sector and integral to the long-term health of Alberta’s economy.
  • Fostering a competitive business climate that includes streamlined regulations, investment in a strong transportation network, and fighting for a fair deal for Alberta producers in the softwood lumber dispute with the United States.
  • Seizing future opportunities including building public projects with wood, investing in research to develop new products, and helping to open new markets. 

View the entire Help Alberta’s Forest Industry Thrive document

