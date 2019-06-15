Former Airstrip to be Leased out to River City Car Club and the High River Agricultural Society - Gateway Gazette

Plans for the lease include a drive-in movie theatre to be erected on a four-acre parcel

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – Town Council has made the decision to proceed with leasing the municipal lands, known as the former airstrip lands, located south of the agricultural grounds and legally described as the NE Quarter Section 12, Township 19, Range 29 West of the 4th Meridian.

The land has been deemed as surplus to municipal needs and as such has been made available for lease. Four acres of the land will be leased for a five-year term to the River City Classics Car Club (RCC), with an option to renew for a consecutive five years at a cost of $1/year. The remaining 11 acres will be leased to the High River Agricultural Society under the same terms.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to build a more vibrant community for our residents, visitors and businesses,” says Mayor Snodgrass. “Making a portion of the former airstrip available to an organization that wants to bring a unique experience to our Town, while also supporting local charities is the right thing to do.”

Once the lease is in place, the RCC will have to submit for a development permit from the Town. There is no formal feedback required in the Development Permit process, but decisions can be appealed at any time.

The Town will always take comments on proposed projects outside of formal feedback and can come by phone, post, email or in person.