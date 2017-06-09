Former Alberta RCMP Member Faces Criminal Charges

Edmonton, Alta. – Today, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced that former Alberta RCMP member Aaron Sayler was charged with the following:

Fraud over $5,000, Sec. 380(1)(a) CC

Obtaining by false pretense, Sec. 362(1) CC

Uttering a forged document, Sec. 368(1)(a) CC

Criminal harassment, Sec. 264. (1) CC

Mischief, Sec. 430(1)(d) CC

Mischief, Sec. 430(1)(a) CC)

The Director of Law Enforcement asked ASIRT to begin the investigation into Mr. Sayler on February 18, 2016 after allegations of theft and fraud. During this investigation further information was obtained of additional unrelated offences and a separate investigation commenced.

Mr. Sayler is no longer a police officer but at the time of the offences was a sworn member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police working in the Enoch/Spruce Grove/Stony Plain Detachment at the rank of constable.

Mr. Sayler had eight years and eleven months of RCMP service. From 2007 to 2011 he was posted to the Slave Lake Detachment and in 2012 was transferred to the Enoch/Spruce Grove/Stony Plain Detachment where he remained until he left the RCMP in 2016.

Mr. Sayler has been released on an undertaking with conditions to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on July 19, 2017.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

