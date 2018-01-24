CALGARY/CNW/ – Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Calgary on Friday March 23, 2018 for an event at 7pm at the Calgary Stampede Corral.
Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transforming the position and becoming a role model, champion and inspiration for women, families, and young people across America and around the world.
As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let’s Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.
Tickets go on sale Thursday January 25th at 10am.
Event Details:
An Evening With Michelle Obama
Date: Friday March 23rd 2018
Time: 7:00pm
Venue: Calgary Stampede Corral
Tickets:
www.ticketmaster.ca or call 1-855-985-5000
SOURCE tinePublic Inc.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Participate in a Conversation in Calgary on Friday March 23rd 2018
Government of Canada Announces a Pension for Life for Veterans
Statement by Minister of International Trade on Successful Conclusion of Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
Ripples from ’60s Indigenous Children Scoop Continue