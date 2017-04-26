Former Prime Ministers P. Martin & J. Clarke to speak at First Nations, Métis & Inuit Education Symposium

(EDMONTON) – The second annual First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Gathering will be held at the Fantasyland Hotel in Edmonton, AB on April 26 (evening) – 28, 2017.

The theme for the Gathering, which is being hosted by the College of Alberta School Superintendents and the First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Division of Alberta Education is ‘Listening, Understanding & Moving Forward Together.’

Keynote Speakers at the Symposium include:

Honourable Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Dr. Cindy Blackstock, Executive Director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada

The Right Honourable Paul Martin, founder of the Martin Family Initiative

The Right Honourable Joe Clark, Director for Canadians for a New Partnership

Charlene Bearhead, Education for Reconciliation and previously the Education Lead for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

The planning committee for the Gathering includes representatives from First Nation Education Authorities from each of the three treaty areas in the province, Rupertsland Institute: Métis Centre of Excellence, Alberta Regional Professional Development Consortiums (ELRC), Alberta School Boards Association, Alberta School Councils Association, and Association of School Business Officials of Alberta.

The target audience is teachers, school leaders, system leaders and trustees from the public, separate, Francophone, charter and First Nations education authorities, as well as staff from The Métis Council of Alberta and the Government of Alberta. Additionally, elders and community leaders from the First Nations, Métis and Inuit community and parents will be attending. To date over 400 delegates have registered for the Gathering.

During the afternoon of May 26, just prior to the official start of the conference, 100 delegates will participate in a poverty simulation exercise presented by volunteers from the Alberta Métis Education Council, Wolf Creek Public Schools, Rocky View Schools, and the Learning Network.

Students from Edmonton Public Schools and Edmonton Catholic Schools will host Blanket Exercises throughout the Gathering. The Kipohtakaw Singers will perform during the grand entry on Wednesday evening and will also perform honour songs for former Prime Ministers Mr. Martin and Mr. Clark on Thursday.

A program and session descriptions of the presentations can be found on the CASS website.

