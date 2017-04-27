Fort Chipewyan RCMP and Parks Canada staff search for missing hunters – Update 1

Wood Buffalo National Park, Alberta – On April 24, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Fort Chipewyan RCMP responded to a call about four missing hunters. The men had left the community late the night previous on the Rocher River north of Fort Chipewyan and had not returned. The men were heading to an area known as Devil’s Gate which is near Fort Chipewyan.

The men have still not been located. Parks Canada and Fort Chipewyan RCMP have now moved to a search and recovery operation along the Rocher River and its surrounding banks. Wood Buffalo RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS), three helicopters and a search and rescue boat equipped with sonar are assisting with the efforts on and along the river. Several volunteers continue to assist from surrounding communities.

“The community of Fort Chipewyan as a whole has come together and assisted us with the search efforts,” said Sergeant Danny Knight, Detachment Commander of Fort Chipewyan RCMP. “Their time, dedication and local knowledge in trying to locate these men has been instrumental.”

Families of the missing men have been notified of all efforts being made. The names of the men will not be released.

No further information is available at this time. An update will provided if more details become available.

Background: Fort Chipewyan RCMP and Parks Canada staff search for missing boaters



Parks Canada and Fort Chipewyan RCMP started searching the river in the area and have located the boat, but the search continues for the hunters.

Search and rescue teams with the assistance of two helicopters and approximately 30 boats from the community are out on the waters.

No further information is available at this time. An update will provided once more details are available.

