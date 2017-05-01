Fort Chipewyan RCMP – Remains of One Hunter Recovered

Fort Chipewyan, Alberta – On April 30th, 2017, the body of one of the missing men were recovered from the Rocher River.

The deceased has been identified as Walter Ladouceur, of Fort Chipewyan.

The RCMP, with the assistance of the E Division Underwater Recovery Team (British Columbia), K Division Air Services, along with the various partners, including Parks Canada, and Human Remains Detection Dogs, continue the search for the three remaining men.

The Edmonton Medical Examiners’ Office will be conducting an autopsy, however the date has yet to be determined.

