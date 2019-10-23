Foster and Kinship Caregiver Week: Minister Schulz - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz issued the following statement on Foster and Kinship Caregiver Week 2019:

“During Foster and Kinship Caregiver Week, Oct. 20-26, our government is honoured to thank the caregivers across Alberta who provide stable and loving homes for some of our most vulnerable children and youth.

“Foster and kinship caregivers demonstrate the best of Alberta and show us what ‘community’ is all about. Foster and kinship caregivers take in children, knowing they may not be in their homes for very long, and give them everything they would give their own children.

“They are an incredible support for at-risk children, ensuring children maintain connections to their home community and family. This helps children and youth nurture a sense of identity, and contributes to building happy and meaningful lives.

“Please join me in thanking Alberta’s foster and kinship caregivers and wishing them a very happy Foster and Kinship Caregiver Week 2019.”