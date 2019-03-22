Fraud Prevention Month - Helping Canadians Stand Up to Scammers - Gateway Gazette

Competition Bureau launches the 15th edition of education and awareness campaign

OTTAWA, ON

When it comes to fighting fraud, knowledge is power! Throughout the month of March, the Competition Bureau and its partners will give Canadians the tools they need to recognize, reject and report fraud.

Scammers can target anyone, from youngsters to retirees. They can also target businesses. In 2018 alone, Canadians lost approximately $ 97 million to fraud, which only accounts for the estimated 5% of cases that were reported to the authorities. With videos, interactive online tools and in-person events, the Bureau will show Canadians that while no one is immune to fraud, anyone can join the fight against scammers!

This year, the Bureau launched a new webpage to help businesses fight fraud and a new fraud prevention online portal. Stay connected to make sure you are equipped for the fight against fraud.