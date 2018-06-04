Free Admission to Sites, Museums for Seniors’ Week - Gateway Gazette

Seniors can enjoy free admission to Alberta’s historic sites, museums and the Provincial Archives of Alberta during Seniors’ Week, June 3 – 9.

From special events and guided tours to delicious cuisine and one-of-a-kind surroundings, Seniors’ Week is the perfect opportunity for people aged 65 and older in Alberta to experience provincial historic sites and museums.

“Seniors are at the heart of our communities and organizations, helping to make life better for all Albertans. This is a great opportunity for us to celebrate their contributions to our province by giving the gift of free entertainment and education at our historic sites, museums and Provincial Archives of Alberta.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

There are 20 provincially owned and operated historic sites, museums and archives in Alberta. Our heritage facilities draw upon millions of records, photographs, fossils and artifacts to educate visitors about the moments, stories and people that have shaped Alberta.

Each year, Albertans are encouraged to join festivities by attending one of the many Seniors’ Week events held across the province. More information on Seniors’ Week is available online at Alberta Seniors and Housing.

Free admission does not apply to tour groups; fees for special programming at facilities still apply.