FREE Delivery from Pharmasave Black Diamond

FREE daily delivery service from your Pharmasave Black Diamond store.

This wonderful new service means that you can use the Pharmasave Phone App right from the Doctor’s office to request your medications be delivered and go home! What a time saving if you have kids in car seats!

The service is inclusive of Black Diamond and Turner Valley but outlying areas will also be considered on a case by case basis.

In some cases, it will also be possible to have other front-of-store items included in the delivery.

Pharmasave is there to help in any way they can.

