FREE Delivery from Pharmasave Black Diamond

​Jason and Deirdre are pleased to announce that Pharmasave Black Diamond is now offering FREE Daily Delivery to the Diamnd Valley.

This wonderful new service means that you can use the Pharmasave phone App right from the Doctor's office, request delivery and go home! What a savings if you have kids in car seats!

The service is inclusive of Black Diamond and Turner Valley but outlaying areas will be considered on a case by case basis.​

In some cases it will also be possible to have other front of store items included in the delivery.

Pharmasave are they to help in any way they can.​