Free Entry to Sites During Alberta Culture Days - Gateway Gazette

All open provincial historic sites and museums will offer free admission and family friendly activities during Alberta Culture Days, Sept. 28-30.

“Offering free admission to the province’s historic sites and museums during Alberta Culture Days is another way to give people the chance to discover our province’s rich arts, history, diversity and heritage. The arts and cultural sector is a significant economic driver supporting local businesses, creating jobs and helping to make life better for Albertans.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The following sites and museums are open for Alberta Culture Days activities*:

*Some activities may charge additional fees; please check each site for details

Experience Alberta Culture Days

Culture Days is Alberta’s largest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit. Communities across the province are celebrating by holding hundreds of free, interactive events and activities, offering something for everyone. Find activities in your area by using the National Culture Days Calendar.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, which includes more than 800 communities from coast to coast and helps increase Canadians’ awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

