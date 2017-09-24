FREE Fun for All during Alberta Culture Days

Alberta’s historic sites and museums open their doors to the public to celebrate Alberta Culture Days from September 29th to October 1st.

As part of the celebrations, all provincial historic sites and museums that are open for the weekend will offer free admission and family-friendly activities for visitors.

Three creative and energetic days kick off on Friday, Sept. 29. Throughout the province, local communities will also hold hundreds of free, interactive events and activities, offering something for everyone. Albertans looking for activities in their community can find them using the National Culture Days Calendar.

“Alberta Culture Days is our largest celebration of arts, heritage, culture and community. For the past 10 years, Albertans have come together to share what culture means to them through family friendly, fun and inspiring events and I encourage everyone to join the party at the end of September to experience the joy of Alberta Culture Days.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Alberta Culture Day activities include*:

*Some activities may charge additional fees; please check each site for details

Alberta Culture Days is part of the National Culture Days, which includes more than 800 communities from coast to coast and helps increase awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

Follow Alberta Culture Days on Twitter @AlbertaCulture and #ABCultureDays, or like it on Facebook.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

