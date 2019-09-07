Free Seminars for New Tourism Entrepreneurs - Gateway Gazette

One-day seminars will kick off across Alberta to help tourism startups set the stage for success.

The Tourism Entrepreneurship Startup Seminar is a free workshop for entrepreneurs who want to build a tourism business or are new to the industry and want to strengthen their skills.

“Tourism helps drive our economy in communities across Alberta. Our government is helping up-and-coming tourism operators get a strong start in the industry. Alberta is open for business and these seminars will help our entrepreneurs open new businesses.”Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

The seminars cover topics such as seasonal demand, financing and marketing. The workshops also give participants an opportunity to build networks and meet business specialists.

Seminar dates and locations

Seven seminars scheduled for September and October are now open for registration:

Sept. 11 – Athabasca

Sept. 18 – Lethbridge

Sept. 19 – St. Paul

Sept. 23 – Edmonton

Sept. 24 – Grande Prairie

Oct. 3 – Sylvan Lake

Oct. 15 – Calgary

Dates and locations for additional seminars will be available online when finalized.

Advance registration is required, as space is limited. Visit www.alberta.ca/TESS for more information and to register.

Tourism Entrepreneurship Startup Seminars have taken place in 19 communities since the program started in 2018. More than 320 new and existing entrepreneurs have participated in the seminars.

