French Winter Carnival is Coming to Turner Valley School!

Turner Valley School’s 4th Annual French Winter Carnival is taking place February 2nd from 10:30-2:30 pm. Mrs. Baxter is looking for a few parent volunteers who would be willing to help out with this Carnival for Grades 3 to 6. Most of the Carnival activities will be outside, although some volunteers will be needed indoors.

Got Hay?

We are looking for someone to lend us few rectangular hay bales for our French Winter Carnival on February 2nd. The hay bales would help to make a more authentic sugar shack and provide students with seating while enjoying a cup of hot chocolate.

Help Needed

We will need help from 9-3 setting up, taking down, and supervising the activities. No French needed! Volunteers for half day or full day would be greatly appreciated!

Anyone interested in helping for all or part of the day should e-mail Mrs. Baxter at [email protected]

Thank You!

