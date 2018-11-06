From Cayley to Carnegie Hall - Rolston String Quartet - Gateway Gazette

Gift of Music Brings World Renowned Rolston String Quartet to Small Town Cayley School Violin Program

HIGH RIVER, AB. Gift of Music Society is brings the world renowned “Rolston String Quartet” to young musicians of Cayley Elementary School – a school where every student from kindergarten to grade 5 plays the violin.

The Rolston String Quartet will work with Cayley Elementary School students in a workshop on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the young musicians. Meeting the Rolston String Quartet will be a first for the students to listen and work with such distinguished musicians. The ensemble will play for the students before engaging with them in the workshop.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for young Cayley students to hear and learn from world-class musicians,” said Michèle Wheatley-Brown, Artistic Director. “I know they have been working hard to learn how to play the violin and that they will be so excited and inspired when they hear the Rolston String Quartet. We are thrilled to fulfill the Gift of Music’s mandate to open doors to music and connect our youth with some of Canada’s best musicians. Music truly binds this country together – all the way from Toronto to Cayley.”

The Rolston String Quartet are amongst the best in the world. In 2016, the ensemble was included in the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s – 30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians Under 30. During the 2016-17 season, they embarked upon the Banff Competition’s winners’ tour, taking them throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Israel. In 2018 they were selected to receive the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award for 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. One month after their workshop in Cayley and concert in High River, the Rolston String Quartet will be performing at Carnegie Hall.

Cayley School Music program began in 2005 when the Cayley School community was looking for a way to create unique programming to address falling attendance. The suggestion of a violin program caught the imagination and with community support, became reality when the Calgary Board of Education put instruments up for sale. Cayley School jumped at the chance to purchase violins and with the support of the Cayley School Parent Council, Cayley Oddfellows and the Calgary Foundation, were able to develop this unique music program.

Gift of Music Society is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and continues to present world class music exemplifying the excellence in music we have become known for presenting. The Rolston String Quartet is performing November 9, 2018 at 7:30 pm in High River. Tickets are available in advance online at www.highrivergiftofmusic.com for $30 or at the door for $35.

Youth outreach is an ongoing mandate of Gift of Music and in recognition of the 10th anniversary season, more opportunities will be presented for young musicians to engage with renowned musicians.