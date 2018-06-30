From My Bookshelf: David Sedaris - Gateway Gazette

By Lynn Willoughby

Calypso ~ David Sedaris

I love Sedaris’s writing – his quirky sense of humour, the things he observes that no one else even sees, the absurdity of life in general. His wry pokes at his own flaws and foibles are wonderful and he can laugh at himself like no one else. This book is very personal – with the family laundry hanging out. He writes about his sister Tiffany’s suicide, his mother’s premature death from cancer, his family dynamics and his relationship with his aging father.

Sedaris buys a beach house in South Carolina and immediately removes all the TVs so that when his family visits they will all play board games, go for long walks on the beach, have campfires and swim in the ocean. Except – he doesn’t like the water and non of his sibling are any good at small talk!

As usual, I am snickering, snorting, crying, chuckling, giggling and howling out loud with a good belly laugh as I read his essays. I can’t stop myself from telling all my friends and family how funny this man is. Yes, some of it is dark humour, but mostly it is his own story and his thoughts and observations on mortality.

I don’t think I could love David Sedaris more if I tried…he’s already filled my entire heart, mind…soul and spirit – and funny bone with enough uplifting, awesome, amazing, unforgettable storytelling for a lifetime with the collection of these stories. This pretty much sums up my feelings. I love the whole family, I love that he thinks they are going to have fairy tale holidays at “Sea Section”, I love that he gets a Fitbit and actually has adventures with it.

This man is funny. I would read his shopping list! “This book is defined by a persistent, engaging bafflement over how seriously, or unseriously, to take life when it is increasingly filled with Trump and funerals.” ENJOY!

