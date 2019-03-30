From My Bookshelf: Me Before You - Gateway Gazette

By Lynn Willoughby

Me Before You ~ Jojo Moyes

This is an easy read that manages to deal with a man’s disability and having you laughing and crying. I enjoyed it much more than I expected I would.

Lou Clark ha a small life, in a small town in England. She works at “The Buttered Bun”, lives with her parents and knows her prospects are low for a different kind of life.

Will Traynor is a quadripalegic following a motor cycle accident. His life is joyless and he is often is pain. He is ill and bored and depressed. Then Lou enters his life.

My reluctance to read romantic novels has changed after reading this one – although is may be an anomaly. Lou is hilarious. Will has a sharp English wit and they are wonderful together. Any awkward situations – and there are many, become funny, charming, ridiculous, desperate or hilarious. Life is complicated, people are rude, eating is messy, illness is always an emergency – and I loved every bit. This is NOT a romance novel in the usual sense. “It is a brilliant comment on the issue of euthanasia…”

One Plus One

The Ship of Brides

Who Knew?

The Maze at Hampton Court, at the royal palace on the Thames, was laid out between 1689-1695. It continues to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.