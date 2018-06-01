FSD: New Summer School Principal - Gateway Gazette

Foothills School Division is pleased to announce Mrs. Stacey Burrows as the new Principal of our Division Summer School effective immediately. In addition to her current role as Vice Principal of C. Ian McLaren School, she will expand her role, utilizing her strengths in research, instruction and facilitation, to our summer school program to meet the flexible learning needs of area learners.

Mrs. Burrows earned her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Regina and possesses a Diploma in French as a Second Language from the University of Quebec (Chicoutimi). In 2008 she completed her Masters of Education (School Administration) degree from the University of Gonzaga.

Stacey’s diverse experience in administration, teaching, and instructional leadership at all levels will serve her well in this critical role for supporting students. Within Foothills School Division Mrs. Burrows has experience at École Okotoks Junior High School, École Secondaire Highwood High School and most recently at C. Ian McLaren School.

Assistant Superintendent Allen Davidson says “Mrs. Burrows understands deeply the importance of making learning relevant for students, ensuring each student has effective relationships, and the value of high school completion for the long term life outcomes for our students. Stacey’s experience, enthusiasm, and student focused leadership will be perfect to the ongoing success of our summer school program.”

Learn more about Foothills School Division Summer School on our website or by emailing [email protected]