FSD: Okotoks School Boundary Consultation - Gateway Gazette

FSD: Okotoks School Boundary Consultation

By Contributor

Dec 29

The Board of Trustees made a motion that the Board select Scenario 2 as the preferred option, in principle, for boundary changes to Okotoks and area, made necessary by the opening of the new Meadow Ridge School.  The Board is considering opening the school to include Grades K-8 with Grade 9’s starting in the 2020/21 school year.  The Division subsequently directs administration to fully vet these changes with parents, staff and community and then bring a recommendation for final approval to a March 2019 Board Meeting.

Principled Option School Boundaries

Out of Town Boundary

 

In town Boundary

 

Learn more about the proposed school boundary and provide your feedback online.

An in-person community consultation will be available Thursday January 24, 2019 at 6:45pm at Dr. Morris Gibson School (147 Crystal Ridge Drive).

Meadow Ridge School (artist concept)

Leave a Comment:

