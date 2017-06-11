Funding Connects Students to Agribusiness

New funding for Alberta’s Green Certificate Program (GCP) is providing more opportunities for students to explore potential careers in agribusiness.

Education will partner with Agriculture and Forestry and invest up to $400,000 annually to cover the course fees for students enrolled in a range of GCP offerings, including:

beekeeper production technician

cow-calf beef production technician

dairy production technician

equine technician

feedlot beef production technician

field crop production technician

greenhouse technician

irrigated field crop production technician

sheep production technician

swine production technician

The program has been well received by the agriculture industry. However, schools have identified that the single largest barrier to participation in the GCP is the course fees.

“Our government is committed to protecting and improving education and preparing students for their futures. The Green Certificate Program is designed to connect students with our agricultural industry, and I am pleased to provide funding that ensures students no longer have to pay fees to access this outstanding program.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

“Covering the fees for the Green Certificate Program will give more students access to specialized education. We are committed to supporting families by alleviating costs and improving growth in rural programs and the agricultural industry.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“We are pleased to see support for programs that reflect the needs and interests of students, particularly in rural areas. This will help boards continue to provide valuable educational choices in the communities that they serve.” Mary Martin, president, Alberta School Boards Association

“The Green Certificate Program provides more choices for students to develop the confidence, skills and knowledge they need for the real world. Through the program, we are able to attract more students to the agriculture industry and foster employability skills that support the development of a skilled and educated workforce.” Martin Zuidoff, board chair, Alberta Cattle Feeders’ Association

Quick facts