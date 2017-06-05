Funding to Support Math Teachers

The province has launched a $1-million bursary program to help teachers strengthen their knowledge, skill and confidence in teaching mathematics.

The bursary will provide $1,000 per course, to a maximum of two courses per teacher. Teachers and education students can apply online for bursary pre-approval and view the list of eligible courses.

“Teachers have the biggest impact on student achievement and we want to support them in the classroom. Supporting professional development for teachers is a cornerstone of this government’s actions to help improve students’ math skills, and I am pleased that teachers will be able to access a variety of learning opportunities throughout Alberta.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

Quick facts