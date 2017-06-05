Funding to Support Math Teachers

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 05

The province has launched a $1-million bursary program to help teachers strengthen their knowledge, skill and confidence in teaching mathematics.

The bursary will provide $1,000 per course, to a maximum of two courses per teacher. Teachers and education students can apply online for bursary pre-approval and view the list of eligible courses.

“Teachers have the biggest impact on student achievement and we want to support them in the classroom. Supporting professional development for teachers is a cornerstone of this government’s actions to help improve students’ math skills, and I am pleased that teachers will be able to access a variety of learning opportunities throughout Alberta.”

David Eggen, Minister of Education

Quick facts

  • Teachers and education students can apply for pre-approval for the bursary and view applicable courses online at: www.education.alberta.ca/math-bursary.
  • Alberta Education began a comprehensive review of the math curriculum in 2015.
  • To date, this work has included clarifications and updates to the current Program of Studies, additional learning resources, changes to provincial assessments for Grades 3 and 6, additional professional learning opportunities and discussions with post-secondary institutions about teacher preparation.

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Prefer a weekly digest option? Click ﻿﻿Here

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

AHS Weekly Wellness: June is Stroke Month – know the signs and what to do

Because You Cared: Grateful Family Gathers Toys for Hospital

2nd Annual VETS Canada Coast to Coast Tour of Duty National Sponsorship Announcement

Rural Infrastructure Projects get $100 Million

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Okotoks RCMP – Suspected Arson at Abandoned House Next Post Funding to Support Math Teachers
%d bloggers like this: