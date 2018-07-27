Fundraiser Will Require Closure of 4 Avenue S.W. in High River - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Friends of Eamon’s Garage Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 28 on 4 Avenue S.W. from 5 p.m. until after midnight on July 29.

There will be a full road closure of 4 Avenue S.W from 11 a.m. on July 28 until 3 a.m. on July 29 to accommodate the set up and staging of this event. There will be food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and a classic car show taking place during the fundraiser.

The organizer’s event permit will allow a temporary relaxation of the Town’s noise bylaw to accommodate the event continuing into the late evening and early morning of the following day.

The Eamon’s gas station was previously a landmark in Calgary that was purchased by the City of Calgary in 2012 to make way for the park-and-ride lot at the Tuscany LRT station.

It was then sold by the City to the River City Classics Car Club in 2015 where it is now being restored to be used as a future museum, rental and meeting space.

The restoration work has been entirely led by volunteers and financial donors and proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward further restoration of the Garage.

See more about the restoration on the Friends of Eamon’s Garage Facebook page.