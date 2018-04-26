Fur: The Fabric of our Nation New Exhibition Opening at the Borealis Gallery - Gateway Gazette

The Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre is pleased to present a new exhibition, Fur: The Fabric of our Nation, that will run from April 25 to July 3, 2018, in the Borealis Gallery. An opening event will take place on Thursday, May 3, at 6 p.m.

“The importance of Canada’s fur trade cannot be overstated,” said the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “This exhibition invites viewers to reflect upon the many ways in which the fur trade, with its highs and lows and trends and shifts, impacted our nation’s and our province’s history.”

Fur: The Fabric of our Nation examines the intersection of fashion and fur trade. Historical and contemporary fur costume and artefacts explore various times and aspects of western Canada’s fur trade. The exhibition traces fur trade expansion across the prairies into what is now the province of Alberta.

Fur: The Fabric of our Nation is curated in co-operation with and draws from the collection of the Costume Museum of Canada.

Borealis Gallery

The Borealis Gallery is one of four dynamic spaces featured in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. It is located on the main floor of the Edmonton Federal Building, just north of the Alberta Legislature, at 9820 – 107th Street.

As with all programming offered by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, this exhibition is open to the public and is free and nonticketed. Groups of 10 or more are asked to contact the visitor reservation line at 780.427.7362 to make arrangements.

Please visit www.assembly.ab.ca/ visitorcentre/borealis.html for more information.