 Furry Visitors Brought Smiles to Residents at the Rising Sun Longterm Care in Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

Furry Visitors Brought Smiles to Residents at the Rising Sun Longterm Care in Black Diamond

By Contributor

Aug 18

A special group of furry visitors jumped into the Oilfields General Hospital Rising Sun Long Term Care unit for a visit this summer. A furry joey, a pink-eyed wallaby and three sugar gliders from Cobb’s Adventure Park captured the hearts of the patients, residents and their families—including 87-year-old resident Katie Sachko, who rocked the baby joey to sleep in her arms. As daughter-in-law Bonnie explains: “After six children, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, it is no surprise it fell asleep – she has always had that magic touch.”

The event was organized by the patient- and family-centred care and the spiritual care teams at the Black Diamond facility.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Furry Visitors Brought Smiles to Residents at the Rising Sun Longterm Care in Black Diamond

10th Annual Kidney March: RME is Back in a Big Way

Okotoks’ New Multicultural Little Free Library

Canadian Amputee and Disabled National Open 2019 Held at River’s Edge Golf Club

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post The End of El Nino Could Boost Atlantic Hurricane Activity Next Post Furry Visitors Brought Smiles to Residents at the Rising Sun Longterm Care in Black Diamond