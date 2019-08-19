Furry Visitors Brought Smiles to Residents at the Rising Sun Longterm Care in Black Diamond - Gateway Gazette

A special group of furry visitors jumped into the Oilfields General Hospital Rising Sun Long Term Care unit for a visit this summer. A furry joey, a pink-eyed wallaby and three sugar gliders from Cobb’s Adventure Park captured the hearts of the patients, residents and their families—including 87-year-old resident Katie Sachko, who rocked the baby joey to sleep in her arms. As daughter-in-law Bonnie explains: “After six children, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, it is no surprise it fell asleep – she has always had that magic touch.”

The event was organized by the patient- and family-centred care and the spiritual care teams at the Black Diamond facility.