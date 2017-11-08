Future Recreation Facilities in High River to be Explored in Feasibility Study

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River will be exploring possible long-term recreation facility options in a feasibility study that will be presented to the public and council in early 2018.

An open house will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex lobby. There will be two sessions, one in the morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one in the evening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Providing a variety of high quality recreation options for residents is a high priority for the Town. High River’s population continues to grow and it is important that recreation opportunities adapt to meet the town’s changing needs.

As current recreation facilities age, it is important for the Town to plan for the future. This recreation facility feasibility study will form the foundation to allow long term decisions to be made. In 2016 the Town assessed the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex and developed a short-term maintenance program to extend the life of this facility that is currently being implemented.

This new study will look at the future recreation needs of High River, as well as what types of facilities are sustainable for a town of High River’s size. This could include upgrades to the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex, exploration of new standalone facilities, or repurposing of current facilities to new uses.

Each option will look at a variety of factors including estimated costs, land supply, competition from neighbours, partnership opportunities and provide recommendations.

The Town will be working with Gibbs Gage Architects on this project. Updates will be posted to www.highriver.ca.

