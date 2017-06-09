ABCtech’s Festival of BIG Ideas takes place June 9 at the Edmonton Research Park

EDMONTON, Alta. – Meet the imagineers and thought leaders recreating the Metro Edmonton Region at the Festival of Big Ideas on June 9th at the Edmonton Research Park.

At this free outdoor public event, people will learn about emerging technologies and their social impact. Entrepreneurs will share how they leverage the latest innovations in science and build strong relationships and networks. It will be an opportunity to learn how innovations are diversifying the new Metro Edmonton’s economy.

“It will be a day of dynamic learning and networking with 72 hosted exhibits representing six different industries,” said Klaas Rodenburg, President of ABCtech. Most exciting among numerous announcements will be an announcement of progress in establishing a technology credit union and associated investment fund.

Keynote speakers include Paula Simons “The Creative Economy – After Technology”, Bill Whitelaw “Change Management – The Challenge!” and Laura Kilcrease, Chief Executive Officer for Alberta Innovates and co-founder of the Austin Technology Incubator in Texas, who will present, “Emerging Technologies – What to expect!” She is credited with diversifying Austin’s economy from dependency on energy to a creative economy.

Attendees can explore how the future will be shaped by the merging of arts and technologies at the creative arts market, fast-paced industry presentations, inspiration platforms, BBQs and a beer garden plus an original performance by students from Victoria School of the Arts – “Celebrating the Future!” culminating months of consultation with over 3,000 students as to their perspective of Alberta 2030.

For more information, including the entire day’s live webcasting schedule, visit ABCtech.ca

About Alberta Council of Technologies Society (ABCtech)

ABCtech seeks to provide a point of contact and communication for Alberta’s technology leaders and entrepreneurs. Developing alliances for emerging technology industries.

