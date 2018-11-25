Gaetz Avenue Interchange Open in Red Deer - Gateway Gazette

The new interchange will improve traffic flow and safety for highway travellers, local residents and commuters and businesses in the Red Deer area.
“This section of the QEII has always been a pinch-point for motorists. Alberta Transportation, the City and County of Red Deer, along with the contractor, worked diligently to make sure we could safely open the interchange in time for the Canada Winter Games this February. This new interchange improves the flow of traffic and increases safety on a heavily travelled stretch of highway.”
~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation
“Our community appreciates the modernized QEII interchange with Gaetz Avenue that is now open to traffic. The new interchange will greatly enhance safety and improve access for citizens in Red Deer and region, as well as for the thousands of our fellow Canadians who will be joining us from across our country for the Canada Winter Games.”
~Tara Veer, mayor of Red Deer
“Red Deer County is thrilled to see the Gaetz Avenue interchange project come to a conclusion. This was a massive project, and, in only two years, we have completely changed the way that motorists access Gasoline Alley and the City of Red Deer. This project has improved vehicle safety and efficiency – which creates even greater demand for local businesses. We are also excited to see the beginning of a new business area adjacent to the highway, at the Junction of Highways 2 and 42.”
~Jim Wood, mayor, Red Deer County
Construction of the $80 million Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange began in 2016. The project includes five new bridges, new on and off ramps for northbound and southbound traffic, the widening and realignment of Highway 2 and the integration of the Taylor Drive and Gaetz Avenue interchanges. Minor finishing work, such as final paving, signage, guardrail installation and landscaping, will be completed in 2019.
The project was one of more than 195 projects included in the 2018 Construction Program. Of those projects, 139 will be completed by the end of the fiscal year and 56, which are multi-year projects, will continue in the 2019 construction season.