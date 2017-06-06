Gang Associates Arrested in Red Deer – Update – Presence of Carfentanil

Red Deer, Alberta – Lab results from Health Canada have confirmed that drugs seized in Red Deer in March were a mixture of Carfentanil, fentanyl and caffeine, making this the first known seizure of the deadly opioid Carfentanil in the Red Deer area. The drugs were seized during a joint investigation by Red Deer RCMP and ALERT that led to search warrants at two Red Deer residences on March 8.

“Carfentanil is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl – its only legal use is to sedate large animals such as elephants,” says Corporal Robert Schultz of the Red Deer RCMP. “Because of its lethal level of potency, there is virtually no way, even in a controlled laboratory setting, to safely cut and dilute Carfentanil for use in the illicit drug trade. Drug users in Red Deer should be alarmed to know Carfentanil is in the hands of dealers who are almost certainly mixing it with other drugs or substituting it entirely.”

Fentanyl and Carfentanil are inexpensive when compared to drugs such as cocaine and heroin, which is incentive for drug dealers to mix or substitute it in order to increase their profit margins. And that means people who think they’re buying cocaine or heroin may be getting fentanyl or Carfentanil instead.Nationally, RCMP have noted alarming increases in fatal overdoses linked to the consumption of fentanyl-related products.

“Drug dealers don’t care about your health – they’re looking for the biggest profit and they’re working in a system that is run by organized crime,” says Schultz. “Are these really the people you want to trust your life with?”

Naloxone can be used to treat exposure to Carfentanil along with first aid protocols; however, a much greater dosage of Naloxone is required than for fentanyl overdoses.

For more information about the RCMP’s work to combat the illicit trade in Carfentanil and fentanyl:

http://infoweb.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/pacificregion/branches/osb/communication-services/media-lines/Carfentanil-eng.htm

Photos of equipment required for police officers to handle Carfentanil safely, sample of Carfentanil:

BACKGROUND:

March 14, 2017

Gang Associates Arrested in Red Deer

Red Deer… Red Deer associates of the Independent Soldiers and Red Scorpions gangs have been arrested following a joint investigation between ALERT and Red Deer RCMP.

Kim Proctor, an alleged associate of the Independent Soldiers, and Steven Herman, an alleged associate of the Red Scorpions, were arrested on March 8, 2017. They were arrested as result of a three-month investigation by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime and gang enforcement team and Red Deer RCMP General Investigation Section. Two women were also arrested.

The investigation began in January 2017 and focused on the gang’s activities in Red Deer, which allegedly involved drug trafficking. Investigators searched two Red Deer homes, located on White Avenue and Maxwell Avenue, where the alleged gang associates were arrested along with firearms and an assortment of drugs.

The following items were seized from both Red Deer homes:

Stolen 22-caliber rifle;

Stolen 38-caliber revolver handgun;

46 grams of methamphetamine;

32 grams of suspected fentanyl powder;

7 grams of cocaine;

104 grams of ketamine;

226 grams of marijuana;

The Independent Soldiers are primarily a B.C.-based gang and support clothing linking the gang to Red Deer was seized from Proctor’s home. The Red Scorpions also have strong ties to B.C. and their presence in Red Deer dates back to at least July 2014 when a gang member was arrested in a joint investigation by ALERT and Red Deer RCMP.

Proctor, 37, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 3); possession of a controlled substance (x 2), unauthorized possession of a firearm (x 2), possession of a weapon obtained by crime (x 2), and possession of property obtained by crime.

Herman, 36, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 3) and possession of a controlled substance.

Trina Boudreau-Pritchard, 28, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 3) and possession of a controlled substance (x 3).

Catherine Nicole Campbell, 25, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.

