Gasoline Alley Access Changes During Construction - Gateway Gazette

This is to enable work on additional lanes required for the project.
The permanent closure of the service road, located parallel to southbound Highway 2, includes the removal of the off-ramps and installation of physical barriers.
Access from southbound Highway 2 to all businesses will be maintained through a new southbound collector road and Leva Avenue roundabout. Signage will direct southbound drivers on the QEII highway to the new access. There will be no change for northbound drivers, who will continue to access Gasoline Alley east directly from Highway 2.
When complete later this fall, the Gaetz Avenue interchange will maintain the same number of access points to Gasoline Alley, with minor adjustments:
The Gaetz Avenue interchange project includes removal of three bridges, construction of five new bridges and highway and intersection improvements.
Once complete, the new interchange will improve traffic flow and safety along this critical transportation corridor.