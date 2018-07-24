Gasoline Alley Access Changes During Construction - Gateway Gazette

As construction continues on the Gaetz Avenue/Highway 2 interchange in Red Deer, the service road west of Gasoline Alley will close the week of July 23, weather permitting.

This is to enable work on additional lanes required for the project.

The permanent closure of the service road, located parallel to southbound Highway 2, includes the removal of the off-ramps and installation of physical barriers.

Access from southbound Highway 2 to all businesses will be maintained through a new southbound collector road and Leva Avenue roundabout. Signage will direct southbound drivers on the QEII highway to the new access. There will be no change for northbound drivers, who will continue to access Gasoline Alley east directly from Highway 2.

When complete later this fall, the Gaetz Avenue interchange will maintain the same number of access points to Gasoline Alley, with minor adjustments:

The direct access from QEII southbound will shift slightly with access from a new southbound service road that feeds to a new roundabout at the north end of Leva Avenue.

The Gaetz Avenue access will feed directly into the new southbound service road, over the main lanes of the QEII, instead of into the QEII fast lane.

New service roads will provide access to Gasoline Alley via Gaetz Avenue, Taylor Drive and Highway 2.

The McKenzie Road access remains the same.

The Gaetz Avenue interchange project includes removal of three bridges, construction of five new bridges and highway and intersection improvements.

Once complete, the new interchange will improve traffic flow and safety along this critical transportation corridor.

