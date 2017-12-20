Gateway Gazette ~ Christmas Greetings

2017 has been a year of expansion for us here at the Gateway Gazette.

Our readership has exploded and we are now fortunate to have a provable readership that is larger than we ever had when we were a print newspaper.

We have a growing Business Directory that is an active, paid business directory that’s kept current.

Gazette Marketing – offers local advertising services. We can also work with custom requests for social media management and strategic planning.

We have expanded our Panoptic Foundations division, where we offer a school full of resources and online courses for those wishing to learn more about their computers and taking their business online.

Our Bookshop Bistro is a collaborative blog for readers and authors to connect. Whether you’re a lover of books or a passionate writer.

Thank you, everyone, readers, advertisers, content contributors and students for your loyalty and support. We sincerely appreciate it and hope you had a great 2017 and are looking forward, as much as we are, to 2018.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

