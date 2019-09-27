Gender Equality Week: Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer issued the following statement on Gender Equality Week:

“Amazing people from all cultures and backgrounds help shape the growth, prosperity and character of our province.

“Advancing gender equality means embracing fair access to opportunities. I am pleased our province is making tremendous progress in advancing gender equality for women, men and people of all gender identities.

“Gender Equality Week is a time to celebrate this progress and recognize the work that still needs to be done so that everyone can reach their full potential.

“During this special week and throughout the year, I encourage Albertans to advance equality in the workplace, sports, culture, at home and in our communities.

“This starts with challenging gender bias, supporting gender diversity in the workplace, modelling respect and talking about healthy relationships, volunteering with women-serving and equality-seeking organizations and, of course, celebrating the many achievements of women and gender-diverse people.

“When we work together toward gender equality, everyone benefits.”