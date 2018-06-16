Generous Buyers Raise $169,750 in Seventh Annual Building the Legacy Fundraiser Auction - Gateway Gazette

Comox, BC – Generous donors bid heartily to raise $169,750 during the seventh annual Canadian Angus Foundation (CAF) Building the Legacy fundraiser auction during the Canadian Angus National Convention in Comox, BC. It was the third-highest amount raised in the history of the fundraiser which was initiated in 2012 to support the CAF in preserving and expanding the Angus breed for future generations through education, youth development, scientific and market research and historical preservation.

A new record was set when Jim Round partnered with Robert Geis to purchase their pick of the Crescent Creek Angus 2018-born heifer calves for $17,000. Jim Round of KBJ Round Farms was honoured earlier in the evening for 50 consecutive years of Canadian Angus Association membership and Robert Geis was a finalist in the Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador Competition.

The 2018 Robert C. McHaffie Junior Ambassador, announced just before the fundraiser auction began, Matthew McGillivray of Kamloops, BC, purchased a pick of Sealin Creek’s 2018-born heifer calves selected in consultation with donor Dan Speller for $5,250.

The high selling embryo/experience donation was from by Blairs.Ag of Lanigan,SK. One package of three Red Angus embryos with a bonus of dinner at the Diplomat in Regina and tickets to the Saskatchewan Roughriders sold for $4,500 to Crisis Cattle Co. of Parson, BC .

The high selling embryo donation was from Miller Wilson, Lee and Dawn Wilson, from DMM Blackbird 105A for $2,500 each to Merit Cattle Co., the Liebreich family, who donated a pick of their heifer calves last year to top the 2017 fundraiser auction.

The high selling semen donation was a tie between Bar S Range Boss 4002 donated by Merit Cattle Co. and Grady C. Dickerson to Miller Wilson and HA Cowboy Up 5405, donated by Hamilton Farms, the Hamilton Family. The lots sold for $550 per package of straws to J&S Cattle Co.

Other sale highlights include a custom-made quilt donated by Gail Wildman of Towaw Cattle Co. Ltd. of Sangudo, AB that sold to Six Mile Ranch of Fir Mountain, SK for $2,250; two Hycroft collectible plates donated by CAF Executive Director Belinda Wagner from the personal collection of late Angus personality Rob Holowaychuk that sold for $3,000 to Jim and Rita Round and Geis Angus; a framed Red Angus print, “The Red Angus” by Scottish artist Angela Davidson, donated by the Canadian Angus Association and purchased by Benchmark Angus for $3,000; and three ceramic pieces, a Beswick Aberdeen Angus bull donated by Donna Donaldson and a Border Fine Arts cow and bull donated by James Arnott of Coul Angus in Scotland, all of which were purchased by the Chappell family of Heart of the Valley Farms in Courtenay, BC.

The 2018 sale featured buyers from across Canada and online through DLMS. Generous donors contributed more than 60 lots of Angus semen and embryos; five live herd choices; and numerous artwork and experience packages including tickets to the Toronto Blue Jays; Toronto Maple Leafs tickets; Canadian Beef Industry Conference registrations and accommodation package; a South African hunting safari for two; and collectible pottery pieces; and a variety of services for seedstock producers.

The CAF extends sincere gratitude to all the sale officials and staff who donated their time and expertise, as well as to the donors and buyers. The Canadian Angus Foundation was incorporated in 1993 and is the charitable arm of the Canadian Angus Association.