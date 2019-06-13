Generous Donors and Buyers Raise More Than $124,000 in Seventh Annual Building the Legacy Fundraiser Auction - Gateway Gazette

Rocky View County, AB—Generous donors bid heartily to raise more than $124,000 during the eighth annual Canadian Angus Foundation (CAF) Building the Legacy fundraiser auction during the Canadian Angus National Convention in Drumheller, AB. The fundraiser was initiated in 2012 to support the CAF in preserving and expanding the Angus breed for future generations through education, youth development, scientific and market research and historical preservation.



The 2019 sale featured three “pick” lots donated by Dwajo Angus (2019 heifer calves), Lauron Red Angus (2019-born heifer calves) and Shiloh Cattle Company (2019-born Red Angus heifer calves). Crescent Creek Angus of Goodeve, SK purchased the Dwajo pick for $6,500, and Moose Creek Red Angus purchased the Shiloh pick to tie for the high-selling pick lot. EBY & T-Down Trailers Ltd. donated a one-year lease on a goose-neck trailer which was purchased by Arda Farms as the high-selling lot at $7,000.



The high selling embryo donation was from Bar-E-L Angus, David and Lynne Longshore, for Bar-E-L Bride 28C x HF Alcatraz 60F and Bar-E-L Naomi 27C x HF Alcatraz 60F for $5,400 to Geis Angus.



The high selling semen donation was for Baldridge Pappy donated by Alta Genetics and sold to Pahl Livestock for $5,250.



Other sale highlights include two customizable leather-bound copies of the newly released Canadian Angus history book, The Breed, The Legends, The History, each in a custom-built wooden box. They sold for $2,000 each to Eby Trailers and Tullamore Angus, Bill and Sylvia Jackson of Caledon, ON. Atlasta Land and Cattle, Brian Sutter and Towaw Cattle Co. Ltd., the Wildman family partnered on the donation of a Hot Stove Lounge with Brian Sutter experience. Sutter and Alberta Junior Angus Association Director Thomas Wildman will co-host the event along with some of Sutter’s NHL friends. The experience sold for $3,250 to Neil Macnab, Novlan Bros. of Paradise Hill, SK. The American Angus Hall of Fame purchased a 22-karat-gold-trimmed Hycroft 1976 centennial plate donated by Reich Angus and K3 Ranch that sold to Tom Burke, American Angus Hall of Fame for $900.

James Arnott, Coul Angus of the United Kingdom, donated a Border Fine Arts Pottery Company Collection Aberdeen Angus family group that sold for $1,100 to Heart of the Valley Farms and a Beswick ceramic bull that sold for $400 to Bluestone Stock Farm. ShowChampions donated a framed Walt Browarny Legacy print that sold for $1,350 to Belvin Angus. 2019 Calgary Stampede Poster Artist Rebecca Shuttleworth donated an original print that sold for $1,000 to Pahl Livestock. A framed Red Angus print, “The Red Angus” by Scottish artist Angela Davidson, donated by the Canadian Angus Association was purchased by Shiloh Cattle Company for $2,250.



The 2019 sale featured buyers from across Canada and online through DLMS. Generous donors contributed 50 lots of Angus semen and embryos; three heifer calf choices; and numerous artwork and experience packages; and a variety of services for seedstock producers.



The CAF extends sincere gratitude to all the sale officials and staff who donated their time and expertise, as well as to the donors and buyers. The Canadian Angus Foundation was incorporated in 1993 and is the charitable arm of the Canadian Angus Association.