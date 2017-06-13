Generous Donors Set a New Record Raising $184,600 in Sixth Annual Building the Legacy Fundraiser Auction

Generous donors bid heartily to raise $184,600 during the sixth annual Canadian Angus Foundation (CAF) Building the Legacy fundraiser auction during the Canadian Angus National Convention in Brandon, MB. The fundraiser was initiated in 2012 to support the CAF in preserving and expanding the Angus breed for future generations through education, youth development, scientific and market research and historical restoration.

The highest selling lot with a winning bid of $15,000 from Tanya Belsham of Poplar Meadows Angus in Houston, BC was for the Pick of the 2017-born heifer calves donated by the Liebreich family of Merit Cattle Co. of Radville, SK.

The high selling embryo lot was donated by Blairswest Land and Cattle of Drake, SK for $6,100 to Roger Reynolds of CSI Angus of Emerald Park, SK.

The high selling semen donation was made by Bar-E-L Angus, the Longshore family of Stettler, AB, selling to TSN Livestock, Canadian Angus Association Director Shawn Birmingham and family of Brandon, MB for $4,000.

The rights to the Canadian Angus Association’s 2 millionth registration sold for $8,000 to James Arnott of Coul Angus in Kirriemuir, Scotland and Y Coulee Cattle Company of Frenchman Butte, SK paid $4,000 to add their logo to a patio pillar at the Canadian Angus Association national headquarters, Angus Central.

Other sale highlights include Past President David Sibbald and family of SSS Red Angus, Calgary, AB donating a Calgary Stampede experience and genetic package that sold for $7,000 to Arrowsmith Red Angus of Bassett, Nebraska. HBH Farms Inc, Oak River, MB and Rainbow Trailers, Brandon, MB donated a choice between a gooseneck or aluminum cargo trailer that was purchased by TSN Livestock for $9,500. Anna-Marie and Greg Perrot of Perrot Cattle Co. of Alameda, SK purchased a South African hunting trip for $4,000 that was donated by P.J. Budler of AngusBreeder.net and Comre Safaris. Finally, Today’s Angus Advantage donated advertising that sold for $4,000 to Cudlobe Angus, the Bolduc family of Stavely, AB.

The 2017 sale featured buyers from across Canada and online through DLMS. Generous donors contributed more than 60 lots of Angus semen and embryos; five live herd choices; and numerous artwork and experience packages including tickets to the Toronto Blue Jays; Toronto Maple Leafs tickets; an East/West dinner for four featuring Alberta Angus beef and Maritime lobster/seafood; the artist’s proof of Angela Davidson’s The Red Angus which was unveiled at Convention 2015; a Darcy Shaver bronze and matching framed and matted print titled The Beef Starts Here; a variety of history books, artifacts and a variety of services for seedstock producers.

The CAF extends sincere gratitude to all the sale officials and staff who donated their time and expertise, as well as to the donors and buyers who participated in our largest fundraiser to date. The Canadian Angus Foundation was incorporated in 1993 and is the charitable arm of the Canadian Angus Association.