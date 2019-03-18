Genesis Centre Gets New Pitch - Gateway Gazette

Soccer players in Calgary will have better turf to kick the ball on when the Genesis Centre upgrades its outdoor field.

Government is investing $2 million to help the centre install artificial turf and upgrade lighting, scoreboards, walking paths, portable bleachers and leisure areas.

“Recreation, active living and sport are essential to the health, well-being and social needs of Albertans. The upgraded field at the Genesis Centre will be an outstanding addition to the local community and will help more people get active.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The current pitch is a natural field that is expensive to maintain due to extensive use. Up to 10,000 community members use the field annually.

The new artificial turf will reduce operating costs and improve the field for players. It will also add much-needed space, as the growing community has the highest minor soccer enrolment in the Calgary region.

“We are truly excited about this crucial project for northeast Calgary, which will enable users to play, train and participate in outdoor field sports. Along with other site enhancements, we are confident the new field will help inspire our community to enjoy outdoor spaces and activities in their own backyard.” ~Marc Iturriaga, executive director, Genesis Centre

“The Calgary Minor Soccer Association is happy to support this amazing initiative. We believe it will grow and develop soccer, strengthen the community and increase sports access and opportunities for youth and community members.” ~Susan Cress, executive director, Calgary Minor Soccer Association

The project is estimated to cost nearly $6 million. The City of Calgary has committed $2 million, and the North East Centre of Community Society, which operates the Genesis Centre, is contributing nearly $2 million. The project is scheduled for completion in 2020.

The Genesis Centre is a multi-purpose complex in northeast Calgary. In addition to offering sport and recreation amenities, the venue acts as a cultural, social and educational community hub. More than 1.6 million people have used the centre since it opened in 2012.