German Tourist: Minister Miranda Statement - Gateway Gazette

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda issues following statement:

“Like everyone, I am saddened by this senseless crime. On behalf of the Government of Alberta I would like to extend our support and thoughts to the victim and his family.

Albertans have shown their world-renowned generosity and compassion to the family, and I would like to thank all the people who have reached out to offer assistance during this difficult time. This is an isolated tragedy that does not reflect the warm and welcoming Alberta I know.

This appears to be a singular incident, and not at all indicative of the experience of most travellers to Alberta. Thousands of tourists from Germany and other countries visit Alberta each year and enjoy safe, memorable experiences in our breathtaking landscapes.

As we await more details of the police investigation, we will continue to support the victim and his family in any way possible.”